Iran tensions lead airlines to reroute flights

Escalating fears of a military confrontation in the Middle East is having global airlines redirect and suspend some flights to avoid Iran-controlled airspace over the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz.

They include United Airlines, British Airways, Qantas, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines and Air-France KLM.

In a separate advisory to operators, the FAA said the nearest civil aircraft was operating within 45 nautical miles of a U.S. Global Hawk drone when it was shot down yesterday by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.