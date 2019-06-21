Achieve Life Sciences up 15% premarket after cytisinicline data accepted for presentation

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) announces that an abstract featuring data from the Phase 2b ORCA-1 dose-selection study of cytisinicline for smoking cessation has been accepted for oral presentation at the Society for Research on Nicotine & Tobacco Europe (SRNT-E) Annual Conference, to be held in Oslo, September 12-14, 2019.

The study demonstrated a significant improvement in quit rates over a 25-day treatment period. In the trial, adherence to study treatment was greater than 98.5% across all arms and cytisinicline was well-tolerated with no serious adverse events reported.

Cytisinicline is a plant-based alkaloid with a high binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

Shares are up 15% premarket.

