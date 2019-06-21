Ancora presses again for sale at J. Alexander

Ancora Advisors says J. Alexander's (NYSE:JAX) shareholders have overwhelmingly endorsed Ancora's case for change at the company's 2019 annual meeting after a clear majority of the outstanding shares of the company withheld their votes from management's incumbent nominees.

Excluding shares held by insiders and affiliates of the J. Alexander, Ancora believes that the withhold votes for the company's nominees constituted over 75% and 85% of the votes cast in the election of directors, respectively.

Ancora says it is time for the J. Alexander board to immediately conduct a strategic review process and sell the company to the highest bidder.

Ancora holds an 8.76% stake in J. Alexander.

