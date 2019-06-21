Morgan Stanley boosts Merck after analyst day

Morgan Stanley maintains an Overweight rating on Merck (NYSE:MRK) and raises the target from $84 to $90 after yesterday's analyst day, the company's first in five years.

The firm left the meeting with "greater confidence in the company’s ability to outgrow the drug industry over the next several years."

Morgan raises its long-term revenue projections for Keytruda, Gardasil, and Animal Health but expresses disappointment in the lack of new drug candidates.

Merck shares are down 0.2% pre-market to $84.41.

Merck has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.