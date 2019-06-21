Financials 

Innovative Industrial Properties acquires industrial property in Michigan

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) acquires a 45K sq.ft. industrial  property in Harrison, Michigan for ~$6.9M.

Concurrently, the company has entered into a long-term, triple-net lease agreement with an affiliate of Emerald Growth Partners L.L.C.

The company has agreed to provide the tenanat reimbursement of up to ~$3.1M for the development of the property.

As of June 21, 2019, the company owns 22 properties totaling ~1.7M rentable square feet, which are 100% leased with a weighted-average remaining lease term of ~15.3 years.

