Sanofi and Regeneron presents REGN3500 data

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) reports that a Phase 2 trial evaluating IL-33 antibody REGN3500 (SAR440340) met the primary endpoint of improvement in loss of asthma control when compared to placebo.

Patients were randomized into four treatment groups: REGN3500 plus placebo, REGN3500 plus Dupixent, Dupixent plus placebo, and placebo.

The trial also met a key secondary endpoint of improved lung function compared to placebo.

The greatest improvement was observed in patients with blood eosinophil levels ≥300 cells/microliter. Patients treated with Dupixent (dupilumab) monotherapy did numerically better than REGN3500 across all endpoints, although the trial was not powered to show differences between active treatment arms.

The combination of REGN3500 and Dupixent also did not demonstrate increased benefit compared to Dupixent monotherapy in this trial.