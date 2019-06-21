Groupe PSA begins production in Morocco

Groupe PSA (OTCPK:PUGOY) says it started production at the Kenitra automobile plant in Morocco.

The automaker is targeting production capacity of 200K vehicles from mid-2020 to serve 80 different markets.

The project was launched with the signing of an agreement between Groupe PSA and the Kingdom of Morocco in June of 2015.

Groupe PSA says it the only carmaker to cover the entire value chain in Africa. This ecosystem includes a network of 62 local suppliers, with 27 new supplier sites set up to meet the needs of the Kenitra plant.

