Bull signs flashing on SeaWorld Entertainment

Goldman Sachs upgrades SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) to a Buy rating from Neutral on a positive view of the theme park operator's growth potential.
The Goldman analyst team sees revenue optimization efforts and increased cost efficiency as providing SeaWorld a strong tailwind.
GS assigns a price target of $39 to SeaWorld to rep 34% upside potential. The 52-week high for SeaWorld is $32.73.
The rest of the sell-side community and SA Authors also have consensus Outperform ratings on SeaWorld and the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating is flashing Very Bullish.
