Bitmain planning U.S. IPO as Bitcoin rally rolls along

It's nearly time to find and dust off those Bitcoin $10K hats. More overnight gains have the crypto all the way up to $9.8K, with Ether (ETH-USD), Litecoin (LTC-USD), Ripple (XRP-USD), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD) also along for the ride.

With animal spirits high, cryptocurrency mining giant Bitmain Technologies - who earlier this year pulled its Hong Kong IPO - is now reportedly mulling a U.S. listing, perhaps in H2.

According to the report, the company might look to raise just $300M-$500 vs. the $3B it wanted to raise in Hong Kong.