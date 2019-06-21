Bitmain planning U.S. IPO as Bitcoin rally rolls along

It's nearly time to find and dust off those Bitcoin $10K hats. More overnight gains have the crypto all the way up to $9.8K, with Ether (ETH-USD), Litecoin (LTC-USD), Ripple (XRP-USD), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD) also along for the ride.
With animal spirits high, cryptocurrency mining giant Bitmain Technologies - who earlier this year pulled its Hong Kong IPO - is now reportedly mulling a U.S. listing, perhaps in H2.
According to the report, the company might look to raise just $300M-$500 vs. the $3B it wanted to raise in Hong Kong.
The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX:GBTC) was up 11.1% yesterday. There have been no trades in premarket action.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox