CarMax +3% on earnings beat

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) reports used vehicles unit sales rose 13% Y/Y to 224,268, and +9.5% on a comparable-store basis in Q1.

Used vehicle sales grew 12.9% Y/Y to $4.54B.

Total wholesale vehicle unit sales advanced 6.6% to 120,768 and total sales grew 7.3% Y/Y to $662.4M.

CarMax Auto Finance income up 0.3% Y/Y to $116M.

Average selling prices: Used vehicles: $20,050 (-0.1% Y/Y), Wholesale vehicles: $5,213 (+0.2% Y/Y).

Gross margin rate flat at 13.8%.

Gross profit per used vehicle flat Y/Y at $2,215.

Gross profit per wholesale vehicle +3.1% to $1,043.

During the quarter, the company repurchased 3M shares for $204.8M.

Opened 3 stores, all in new television markets, two in new markets and one in an existing market.

KMX +3.14% premarket.

Previously: CarMax EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (June 21)