JetBlue gets more aggressive with Europe plans

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) plans to expand service to Europe from the U.S. East Coast as it puts the newly unveiled A321XLR to work.

The airline expects to fly to cities in the north, south and east parts of Europe after initially launching service to London from New York and Boston in 2021. A JetBlue spokesperson says European cities that suffer from high fares or mediocre service and those which are effectively controlled by legacy carriers could be targeted by the airline.

Shares of JetBlue are up 18% YTD.