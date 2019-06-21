Goldman critic turns bull

Long-time critic of Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), analyst Dick Bove of Odeon Capital Group upgrades the bank to buy from hold as it dominates corporate dealmaking and improves its asset management business.

Goldman ranks No. 1 in U.S. equity offerings, completing $12.1B in deals this year, representing a 14.3% market share.

“The core reason to buy the stock is not so much what might be a great second quarter. It is that the company is being repositioned to fit its products into the newly formed markets driven by technology," Bove wrote.

He applauds the bank for embracing technology and artificial intelligence to improve its business.

Bove is also encouraged as the bank invests "new money into its business" and has "shifted its funding source to more deposits."

Quant rating Neutral, SA Authors' rating Bullish (3 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 2 Neutral, 1 Bearish).