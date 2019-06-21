Micron -1.7% as Baird sees 2020 NAND recovery

Baird lowers its Micron (NASDAQ:MU) target from $32 to $28 while maintaining an Underperform rating.

Analyst Tristan Gerra says DRAM and NAND inventories are currently about double the normal levels in the supply chain after Q/Q deterioration.

Gerra thinks the NAND downturn could stretch "well into 2020."

Micron will report Q3 results on June 25.

Related: Last week, Evercore predicted a memory recovery in H2 2020 and cited Micron among those with the most near-term risk.

Micron shares are down 1.7% pre-market $33.57.

MU has a Neutral Quant rating.