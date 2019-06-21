Verastem unveils Copiktra data in peripheral T-cell lymphoma

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) +3.8% pre-market after presenting supportive Phase 1 clinical data for duvelisib (Copiktra) in patients with relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma at International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma currently underway in Switzerland.

"Patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL who were treated with duvelisib demonstrated preliminary but compelling clinical activity," says Steven Horwitz of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, co-principal investigator of the Phase 1 and 2 studies, and lead author of the oral presentation. "Although the patient numbers are small in these two Phase 1 studies, we see a positive trend in response rates."

Duvelisib was approved by the Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies in September 2018.