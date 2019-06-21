Enthusiast Gaming to look at M&A after securing bridge loan

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (OTCPK:EGHIF) announces that it closed on a $10M bridge loan from Aquilini GameCo Inc.

The company says proceeds from the Bridge Loan will be used by Enthusiast to continue executing on its buy and build growth strategy and will allow the company to capitalize on accretive growth opportunities.

The terms of the bridge loan indicate that interest will accrue at the rate of 8% per annum. All principal and interest under the bridge loan will be due and payable by Enthusiast to GameCo on the earlier of June 20, 2020 or the closing of the plan of arrangement with J55 Capital Corp. and GameCo.

Source: Press Release