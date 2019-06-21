Dicerna reports additional data for DCR-PHXC in PH1 and PH2 patients

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) announces updated data from its ongoing PHYOX1 Phase 1 trial evaluating DCR-PHXC, a GalXC product candidate.

Investigators reported additional results evaluating DCR-PHXC in patients with primary hyperoxaluria type 1 (PH1) and type 2 (PH2), showing substantial reductions in 24-hour urinary oxalate levels following a single-dose of DCR-PHXC. It was also well-tolerated.

The results will be presented at the Oxalosis & Hyperoxaluria Foundation International Hyperoxaluria Workshop in Boston on June 22.

The latest data from PHYOX1 provide more information on the effects of DCR-PHXC in individuals with PH1 as well as with PH2.

Also, the enrollment is underway in pivotal PHYOX2 trial of DCR-PHXC.