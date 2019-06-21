Qudian boosts year guidance; shares rise 2.3%

Qudian (NYSE:QD) advances 2.3% in premarket trading after boosting its guidance for 2019 non-GAAP net income to more than RMB 4.5B ($650M) from its earlier forecast of more than RMB 3.5B.

"Thanks to strong momentum in our open platform initiative, Qudian is generating a higher level of no-risk, high margin incremental profits than we had anticipated," said Min Luo, founder, chairman and CEO of Qudian.

"Growth of our loan book is well ahead of our previously set targets, giving us strong confidence that we will meet our revised guidance,"he added.

