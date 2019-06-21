Updated Epizyme data from tazemetostat Phase 2 trial 'positive'

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) +10.9% pre-market after reporting positive interim data from an ongoing Phase 2 trial of its lead candidate, tazemetostat, as a monotherapy for patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma who have received at least two prior lines of systemic therapy.

EPZM says the data indicate tazemetostat showed meaningful clinical activity and was generally well tolerated in both patients with EZH2 activating mutations and those with wild-type EZH2.

EPZM says the data will be presented today at the International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma.

The company says it remains on track for submission of a New Drug Application submission for tazemetostat for follicular lymphoma by the end of the year.