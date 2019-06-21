Long-dated Treasurys still looking good at 2%

In an article that could alternatively be titled, "Why Treasury Bond Bears Keep Getting It Wrong," Bloomberg's Adam Haigh notes that the universe of negative-yielding debt grew about $1.2T this week to more than $13T.

A trio of countries joined the club of those with 10-year paper sporting negative yields - Austria, Sweden, and France. Denmark was already negative out to 10 years, and now its 20-year bonds are within a handful of basis points of going red.

According to Bloomberg, 40% of global bonds are now yielding less than 1%.

Looking at corporate debt, nearly 25% of that paper has a negative yield.