St. Louis Fed's Bullard states his case for a rate cut

Cutting the federal funds rate this month "would have been the most appropriate course of action," Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Jim Bullard explains in a blog on the St. Louis Fed's website.

Bullard was the sole dissenter in the Fed FOMC's decision to keep rates steady at Tuesday and Wednesday's meeting.

He points to personal consumption expenditures inflation measures running ~40-50 basis points below the FOMC's 2% inflation target.

"The forces that are keeping inflation below target seem unlikely to be solely transitory," he wrote, contradicting Chairman Jerome Powell's comments in early May that lower-than-expected inflation was likely due to "transitory" factors.

Doesn't see low unemployment posing "a significant inflation risk."

"I believe that lowering the target range for the federal funds rate at this time would provide insurance against further declines in expected inflation and a slowing economy subject to elevated downside risks," Bullard wrote.