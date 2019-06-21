Tesla sentiment 'overshot to the negative,' Baird analyst says

Baird analyst Ben Kallo reiterates his Outperform rating on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and raises his stock price target to $355 from $340, a day after bearish Goldman Sachs maintained its Sell rating and dropped its price target to just $158.

TSLA has tumbled 20% over the past three months, and Kallo thinks "expectations have overshot to the negative" while he anticipates several catalysts upcoming which could drive shares higher, beginning with Q2 deliveries data, which are due out by July 3, as he believes the stock will react positively given low expectations.

"A solid Q2 delivery announcement could set up a positive cash flow quarter and set the stage for share appreciation" in H2, Kallo writes.

TSLA's average Sell Side Rating is Hold, its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Neutral, and its Quant Rating is Neutral.