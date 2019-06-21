Morgan Stanley gets more bullish on emerging market currencies

Morgan Stanley says a "more aggressive stance" from the Federal Reserve should pressure the dollar and bode well for emerging market currencies, according to a note by strategists led by James Lord.

"Fed's proactive stance suggests USD rallies should be faded," they wrote.

Morgan Stanley turns more positive on Russian ruble; takes profit on short EUR/RUB position and adds a short USD/RUB trade.

Also likes Latin American currencies, adding a long position in a basket with the Mexican peso, the Brazilian real, and the Chilean peso, funded by dollars.

The strategists are still concerned about the global growth outlook, adding that the Fed's willingness to provide more liquidity may not be enough to avoid a downturn in growth in the near term, since the Fed's response generally lags the data.

ETFs: CEW, BZFOTC:AYT, OTC:PGD, OTC:JEM