Axcella Health net loss widens in Q1

Axcella Health (AXLA) Q1 results: Revenues: $0; R&D Expense: $7.6M (+38.2%); SG&A: $3.5M (+66.7%); Net Loss: ($11.6M) (-43.2%); Loss Per Share: ($2.43) (-26.6%); Quick Assets: $66.8M (-16.0%).

Anticipated Milestones: Initiate a Non-IND, IRB-Approved clinical study of AXA1957 in adolescent subjects with NAFLD and AXA4010 in subjects with sickle cell disease in H2.

Report data from AXA1665 and AXA4010 in H1 and H2 2020, respectively.

Report data from AXA1125 and AXA1957 in adult subjects with NAFLD in H2 2020.

