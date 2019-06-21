Stocks start slightly lower after strong week

The major market indexes cool down at the open following yesterday's torrid run that saw the S&P 500 strike a new all-time closing high; Dow flat, S&P -0.2%, Nasdaq -0.5%.
Stocks have been propelled this week by the influence of central banks and indications of easier monetary policy if conditions do not improve, but the market seems due for a pause given the 2%-3% gains already registered this week in the top indexes.
Pres. Trump said overnight that he called off a military strike against Iran last night and instead added more sanctions; the recent escalation in Middle East tension has barely impacted the broader market, but crude oil prices shot up yesterday while slowing to +0.4% to $57.28/bbl.
European bourses drift lower, with Germany's DAX, U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC all -0.2%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -1% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.5%.
In the U.S., most S&P 500 sectors open with modest early losses, led by real estate (-1.3%), while energy (+0.9%) and financials (+0.4%) show relative strength.
U.S. Treasury prices also pull back from their advance yesterday, pushing the two-year yield up 7 bps to 1.79% and the 10-year yield is 3 bps higher to 2.03%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 96.53.
Now read: President pulls back from Iran strike »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox