Stocks start slightly lower after strong week

The major market indexes cool down at the open following yesterday's torrid run that saw the S&P 500 strike a new all-time closing high; Dow flat, S&P -0.2% , Nasdaq -0.5% .

Stocks have been propelled this week by the influence of central banks and indications of easier monetary policy if conditions do not improve, but the market seems due for a pause given the 2%-3% gains already registered this week in the top indexes.

Pres. Trump said overnight that he called off a military strike against Iran last night and instead added more sanctions; the recent escalation in Middle East tension has barely impacted the broader market, but crude oil prices shot up yesterday while slowing to +0.4% to $57.28/bbl.

European bourses drift lower, with Germany's DAX, U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC all -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -1% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.5% .

In the U.S., most S&P 500 sectors open with modest early losses, led by real estate ( -1.3% ), while energy ( +0.9% ) and financials ( +0.4% ) show relative strength.