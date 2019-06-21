PayPal -1.9%, COO departure seen as `not ideal' - Wedbush

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) falls 1.9% after announcing Thursday after the close that its operating chief, Bill Ready, will leave the company at the end of the year.
Ready's exit is "not ideal, but manageable," writes Wedbush analyst Moshe Katri, who rates PYPL outperform with a $125 price target.
Says the company has a deep executive bench that can take on Ready's roles.
Sees accelerated earnings growth as monetization initiatives and investments take hold.
Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette sees potentially less emphasis on building Venmo as a standalone brand due to Ready's departure; expanding core offerings likely to drive incremental value, he writes.
Faucette rates PYPL outperform with a $114 price target.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox