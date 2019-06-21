Dish Network far away from wrapping Sprint/T-Mobile asset deal - report

Dish Network (DISH -0.1% ) honcho Charlie Ergen is weeks "if not months" away from clinching a deal reported at $6B for assets from Sprint (S -4.1% ) and T-Mobile (TMUS -1.8% ), sources tell the New York Post -- a development that threatens to make a slow merger deal even slower.

“Charlie is a deal guy,” one source said. “The best deal for him will come when everyone is spent."

A delay means that an approval of Sprint/T-Mobile's $26B merger that the Justice Dept. expected to issue within days is now far from certain.

Comcast (CMCSA -0.6% ) and Altice USA (ATUS -1.6% ) are still candidates for the assets though Dish is in the best position considering its heavy spectrum hoard.

Meanwhile, a state-level lawsuit proceeds and could result in a temporary restraining order as soon as today -- another outcome that could add several months to any deal closing.