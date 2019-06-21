RBOB gasoline surges following Philadelphia refinery fire

This morning's fire at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions' 335K bbl/day refinery in Pennsylvania is "a serious outage that's going to greatly affect the East Coast [gasoline market] in particular."

"There’s a cushion for drivers because we're well supplied, but if there's major damage, it's going to change that dynamic dramatically," says John Kilduff of Again Capital.

Nymex RBOB recently traded +3.7% at ~$1.85/gal; because RBOB futures reflect New York harbor prices, they are especially affected by the Philadelphia refinery outage.

Gasoline demand in the U.S. reached a record high last week, consuming 9.99M bbl/day last week, well above the 9.3M bbl/day used a year ago.

Energy Transfer (ET +0.3% ), which has a ~8% non-operating interest in the refinery, is little changed; aside from PBF Energy (PBF +6.6% ), major refinery names also show only moderate movement, with VLO +0.6% , MPC +0.1% , HFC -0.3% , PSX -0.7% .

