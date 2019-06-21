UBS picks up Annaly coverage at buy, AGNC at neutral

UBS analyst Brock Vandervliet starts coverage of Annaly Capital Management (NLY -0.1%) with a buy recommendation and a $9.50 price target, saying it's "best positioned" in the U.S. mortgage finance sector "to manage near-term pre-pay pressure."
Current valuation provides a "compelling entry point," he writes.
Meanwhile UBS initiates coverage of AGNC Investment (AGNC -0.4%) with a neutral rating and $16.50 target, saying it has "less latitude to ward off pressure" from higher prepayment rates, putting its dividend at "incrementally greater risk."
Says AGNC is well positioned longer-term.
NLY Quant rating Bearish, Sell-side average rating Outperform (1 Buy, 4 Outperform, 3 Hold).
AGNC Quant rating Neutral, Sell-side average rating Hold (4 Outperform, 5 Hold).
