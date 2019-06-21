UBS picks up Annaly coverage at buy, AGNC at neutral

UBS analyst Brock Vandervliet starts coverage of Annaly Capital Management (NLY -0.1% ) with a buy recommendation and a $9.50 price target, saying it's "best positioned" in the U.S. mortgage finance sector "to manage near-term pre-pay pressure."

Current valuation provides a "compelling entry point," he writes.

Meanwhile UBS initiates coverage of AGNC Investment (AGNC -0.4% ) with a neutral rating and $16.50 target, saying it has "less latitude to ward off pressure" from higher prepayment rates, putting its dividend at "incrementally greater risk."

Says AGNC is well positioned longer-term.

NLY Quant rating Bearish, Sell-side average rating Outperform (1 Buy, 4 Outperform, 3 Hold).

AGNC Quant rating Neutral, Sell-side average rating Hold (4 Outperform, 5 Hold).