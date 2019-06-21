BofA sees $1 EPS hit from Apple tariffs

Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates the proposed 25% U.S. tariff on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) products imported from China could reduce earnings by 15% with 9% coming just from impact on iPhones.

Analyst Wamsi Mohan says the net impact on iPhones with unchanged pricing would be $0.02 per 1M units or $1 in overall EPS.

Mohan says Apple would have to increase prices by 20% to fund moving iPhone production to the United States, which "could lead to demand destruction."

BofAML maintains a Buy rating and $230 PT on Apple.

Related: Yesterday, Apple wrote to the U.S. government to explain the potential impact of the tariff.

Apple has a Very Bullish Quant rating.