Chewy bid down as first analyst rating arrives

Chewy (CHWY -4.3% ) swings lower exactly a week after the online pet supply company soared in its IPO.

Shares of Chewy are still comfortable above the $22 IPO pricing level.

On Wall Street, Wedbush initiated coverage on Chewy today with a Neutral rating and price target of $30. The firm likes the long-term growth profile on CHWY, but is waiting on a better entry point. Wedbush didn't participate in the IPO as an underwriter so has an early jump on the analyst quiet period.