Kashkari wanted a 50 bp rate cut at Fed meeting

Mapping out a strategy to re-set inflation expectations to the Federal Reserve's 2% target, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari made a case for cutting the federal funds rate to 1.75%-2.0% at the Federal Open Market Committee meeting this week.

He also wanted the central bank to commit to not raising rates until core inflation reached that target on a sustained basis.

"Minneapolis Fed economists estimate that long-run inflation expectations are currently around 1.7%," Kashkari wrote in a message on the Minneapolis Fed's website. "While that may seem like a small miss from our 2% target, it means we will have less ammunition to respond to a future downturn because real interest rates, net of inflation, drive economic activity."

Kashkari isn't a voting member of the FOMC this year. He dissented against rate increases in March, June, and December of 2017 and supported the January 2019 decision to pause rate increases.

