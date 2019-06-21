Enable Midstream 'reasonably valued' on continued headwinds, BMO says

Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL +0.8% ) is initiated with a Market Perform rating and $14 price target at BMO Capital, which says the shares are "reasonably valued" due to continued headwinds.

ENBL has performed well recently amid a challenging commodity price environment and limited capital market access, but it likely will continue to see moderating volume growth in its gathering and processing business, which accounts for 65% of total EBITDA, says BMO's Danilo Juvane; external headwinds include equity overhang from general partner CenterPoint Energy (CNP -1.3% ), which owns 54% of ENBL units.

Finally, 61% of ENBL's natural gas gathered volumes and 51% of transportation and storage revenues come from just five customers, so any reduction in orders from a main customer would hurt the company's financial position, Juvane says.

ENBL's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.