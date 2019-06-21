Axovant +29.4% as SVB Leerink sees winning gene therapy pivot

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) is up 29.4% after an initiation at Outperform by SVB Leerink on a number of factors, chiefly the company's Parkinson's disease program.

The firm set its price target to $18 -- below average but currently implying 145% upside.

"Management has quietly executed a remarkable turnaround in under two years, remaking the company from an Alzheimer’s disease small molecule player into a multi-asset gene therapy company," writes analyst Mani Foroohar. That management team has essentially turned over in its entirety along the way, Foroohar adds.

The company's undervalued for several reasons including the market's fixation on the Alzheimer's program failure, as well as controversy around its parent company. But the Parkinson's program points to a potential opportunity of about $1.3B.

Sell-side analysts rate the stock Outperform on average, while Seeking Alpha Authors are Bullish and the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.