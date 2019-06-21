Big U.K. investor dumps Exxon over climate change

Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.9% ) is being dropped by the U.K.'s biggest asset manager, which also says it plans to vote against the reappointment of Chairman/CEO Darren Woods for failing to adequately address the threats posed by climate change.

XOM is the only oil major Legal & General is divesting, as competitors including Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) meet or exceed the insurer's basic standards on climate change action.

The divestment affects a small part of XOM's equity - Legal & General owns just 0.6% of the company, and the divesting funds hold just part of that - but it could increase pressure on the oil giant.

XOM is the largest of 11 companies that Legal & General says it will exclude from its Future World funds because of climate change risk, including MetLife (NYSE:MET), Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHF), Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL), Sysco (NYSE:SYY) and Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF); Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), which were booted by L&G last year, will be added back to the funds because they addressed concerns raised by the insurer.