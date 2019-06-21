Aviation industry cautions on C-band spectrum plans

The aviation industry is throwing a wrench into plans (led by Intelsat) to reconfigure C-band satellite spectrum for use by wireless providers.

A new FCC filing from several aviation stakeholders updates views from a December meeting about concerns over potential harmful interference to aviation safety systems that could come from commercial wireless applications in the 3.7 GHz to 4.2 GHz band (adjacent to air safety systems operating from 4.2 GHz-4.4 GHz).

A final plan would need "protections" for two systems essential to flight safety, "to maintain integrity of the U.S. national airspace from unintended regulatory changes."

It's not alone, the industry notes: T-Mobile is calling for protection to adjacent bands even as it supports wireless use of the midband spectrum.