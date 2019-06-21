States' suit against Sprint/T-Mobile set for October trial

In a New York courtroom, T-Mobile (TMUS -1.4% ) and Sprint (S -4.3% ) and the states suing them have tentatively agreed on a trial date of Oct. 7, CNN's Brian Fung reports.

That trial could last 2-3 weeks.

Four states -- Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Nevada -- have joined an early group that included nine states (led by New York and California) and the District of Columbia filing a suit to block the $26B merger of the No. 3 and No. 4 national wireless carriers.