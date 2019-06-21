EU OKs Harris-L3 Tech deal subject to night vision sale

Harris Corp. (HRS +0.4% ) wins European Union approval for its planned acquisition of L3 Technologies (LLL +0.5% ) on the condition that HRS sells its night vision global business, the European Commission says.

Without the remedy, the merger would have reduced competition in European markets for image intensification night vision devices and image intensification tubes, the EU antitrust regulator says.

The EU approval comes a day after the merger won antitrust approval from the U.S. Department of Justice, also with the divestment of the night vision business.

The companies expect to close the merger on June 29 having received all necessary regulatory approvals.