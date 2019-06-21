A vegan burger too far?

Shake Shack (SHAK -0.9%) is taking a pass at offering vegan burgers for the time being even after hearing reports on Burger King's (NYSE:QSR) successful test run of a plant-based hamburger product and huge demand at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB +0.4%) and White Castle locations.
While the restaurant chain disclosed that it held talks with Beyond Meat (BYND -6.5%) and Impossible Foods (IMPSBL) about the concept and plans to watch what Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) and Tyson Foods (TSN -0.1%) have planned for the space - Shake Shack management wants to see if the buzz has staying power.
Wendy's (WEN +0.1%) is another chain expected to largely sit out the vegan burger push, while McDonald's (MCD +0.2%) is trying to balance adding the millennial-friendly option over risking slower speed of service and menu complication.
