A vegan burger too far?

Shake Shack (SHAK -0.9% ) is taking a pass at offering vegan burgers for the time being even after hearing reports on Burger King's (NYSE:QSR) successful test run of a plant-based hamburger product and huge demand at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB +0.4% ) and White Castle locations.

While the restaurant chain disclosed that it held talks with Beyond Meat (BYND -6.5% ) and Impossible Foods (IMPSBL) about the concept and plans to watch what Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) and Tyson Foods (TSN -0.1% ) have planned for the space - Shake Shack management wants to see if the buzz has staying power.