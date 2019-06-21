Bushveld reports 1.58% vanadium grade for Brits project

Bushveld Minerals (OTC:BSHVF) reported 66.8M tonne inferred and indicated mineral resource across three seams at its Brits vanadium project , grading at an average of 1.58% vanadium oxide in magnetite, at a cutoff grade of 20% magnetite in whole rock, for 175,400 t of contained vanadium.

The indicated mineral resource tonnages account for 67% of the total combined mineral resource and stands at 44.9M tonnes, with an average grade of 1.59% vanadium oxide in magnetite, for 115,600 t.

Bushveld targeted producing, from all operations, more than 8 400 t/y of vanadium.