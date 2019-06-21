Catalent +6.2% as Jefferies relents, upgrades to Buy

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) is up 6.2% after Jefferies throws in the towel and upgrades to Buy from Hold, making a universal chorus of Buy-equivalent ratings from the Street.

It's doing that with a price target boost to a Street-high $62 (now implying 16.1% upside).

"Recent headwinds for the more mature businesses are abating" even as the company shifts its profile toward biologics with higher value and higher growth, the firm says. Another catalyst is ahead with Q4 results expected Aug. 27.

While sell-side analysts are now firmly settled that the stock is a Buy, Seeking Alpha authors are more Neutral and the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.