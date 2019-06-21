Caterpillar cut at Atlantic Equities as weak H1 data leads to slow H2 demand

Caterpillar (CAT +0.3% ) edges higher even after Atlantic Equities downgrades shares to Underweight from Neutral with a $110 price target, trimmed from $135, and cuts its earnings estimates for the company, saying weak H1 economic data could mean slower H2 demand for CAT's heavy farm equipment.

Citing a backdrop of a slowing U.S. economy, continued weakness in Europe and slower growth in China, Atlantic analyst Richard Radbourne is "concerned that demand from dealers and customers will begin to pull back" in H2 2019.

Radbourne also lowers his CAT EPS estimates to $12.00 for FY 2019 and $11.25 for 2020, both below Wall Street consensus.

CAT's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Neutral and its Quant Rating is Very Bullish.