Stocks mixed as U.S.-Iran tensions rise

The S&P 500 reached a new intraday high of 2,964 before retreating to 2,954, essentially flat, in midday trading as tensions between the U.S. and Iran increase.

Nasdaq slips 0.2% after pulling into the green at about 11:00 AM ET; the Dow, though off its session high, is up 0.2% .

President Trump tweeted earlier today that he called off a retaliatory strike against Iran 10 minutes before it was set to launch.

Now the question is -- what next?

“I’m curious about what happens over the next 24-48 hours because this aborted strike on Iran leaves open the question about what does happen next? It has implications for oil prices and potentially the economy,” Kevin Caron, a senior portfolio manager at Washington Crossing Advisor, told Bloomberg.

Crude oil rises 0.5% to $56.88 per barrel after rising 5.4% on Thursday.

Energy ( +0.9% ) and financials ( +0.5% ) show the most strength among S&P 500 industry sectors, while real estate ( -1.2% ) and health care ( -0.2% ) lag the most.