Aurora Cannabis preps for new cannabis markets

Aurora Cannabis (ACB -4.1% ) announces plans for the highly-anticipated expansion of the consumer cannabis market into vapes, concentrates and edibles.

The company intends to produce new products across Canada in a variety of product categories, utilizing a supply agreement with PAX Labs.

Aurora has also established production hubs in both the western and eastern parts of Canada to support the successful launch of vapes, concentrates and edibles products. The hubs will also continue to ensure sufficient supply for domestic and international markets

Aurora is preparing to launch a national public awareness campaign this fall in conjunction with the cannabis expansion.

Source: Press Release