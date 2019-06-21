Amag up, Palatin down with decision on 'female Viagra' looming

Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG +4.4% ) and Palatin Technologies (PTN -3.9% ) are moving in opposite directions on the last trading day ahead of Sunday's FDA decision date on Vyleesi, the latest drug compared to a "female Viagra."

The drug, bremelanotide, was developed by Palatin to be marketed by Amag to treat female hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

It's a second drug for such treatment, following Sprout Pharmaceuticals' daily pill Addyi. Vyleesi would come in an auto-injecting pen that women would use about 45 minutes before sex.

Palatin would receive up to $300M from a deal giving Amag sales rights. Some 6%-10% of women of child-bearing age could be characterized as having the disorder, according to a doctor who treats it.