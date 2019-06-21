Tough road seen for Juul

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb thinks Juul (JUUL) is in a tough bind as high-level government scrutiny ramps up.

"They have so much historical youth use with their product. I don't know how Juul gets through an application process," stated Gottlieb.

Even if the long-term plan at Juul is to sell a kid-proof product, Gottlieb noted that the documents to be reviewed by the FDA will reflect the marketing practices and selling trends from the last couple of years.

Behind the scenes, Altria (MO -4.3% ) holds a key 35% stake in Juul.

Full CNBC interview