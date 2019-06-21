Sealed Air -6% after CFO ouster, BofA Merrill downgrade

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) slumps to its lowest since early February following the termination of its CFO for cause relating to the process the company used to select its independent audit firm, which prompted an SEC investigation.

In reaction, BofA Merrill Lynch analyst George Staphos downgrades SEE to Neutral from Buy with a $46 price target, trimmed from $51, saying the stock's multiples might be compressed until the SEC probe concludes.

Investors could discount some elements of the company's guidance following a challenging Q1 until a new CFO in place and related uncertainties have faded, says Staphos, who also has concerns about the potential distraction from the executive change.

SEE's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Neutral, and its Quant Rating is Bullish.