Good news/bad news: Uncertainties increase

The Fed took center stage this week as it shed its "patient" stance and said uncertainties over the economic outlook is boosting the case for easing monetary policy, paving the way for potential rate cuts later this year. Data released this week continues the narrative of a less-than-ebullient U.S. economy as more data points came in short of expectations than exceeded. Stronger-than-expected: The labor market's strength continues as initial jobless claims fell more than expected to 216K vs. the 220K consensus; continuous claims fell 37K to 1.662M vs. 1.688M consensus.

Though May housing starts fell 0.9% to 1.269M, they still surpassed the 1.239M expected, and the April number was revised up to 1.281M from 1.235M; building permit unexpectedly rose to 1.294M when economists expected a flat showing at 1.290M. May existing home sales, up 2.5% to 5.340M exceeded the consensus of 5.280M.

Weaker-than-expected: June U.S. PMI composite flash of 50.6 came in weaker than the 50.9 expected and down from 50.9 prior, as both services and manufacturing trailed expectations -- manufacturing PMI at 50.1 vs. 50.4 consensus and services PMI of 50.7 vs. 50.9 consensus.

June Philly Fed business outlook came in short at +0.3 vs. +10.6 consensus and weaker than the +16.6 reading in May. Empire State survey in June declined to -8.60 vs. 11.0 consensus and 17.80 in May, with new orders at -12.0 vs. 9.7 prior; shipments weakening to 9.7 from 16.3, and number of employees at -3.5 vs. 4.7. May leading indicators disappointed as it came in flat compared with the expectation for a 0.1% increase; furthermore April’s number was revised to +0.1% from +0.2%. Q1 current account deficit didn’t narrow as much as economists hoped -- deficit was $130.4B compared with the $124.3B estimate; vs. -$143.9B in Q4 2018, which was revised from -$134.4B.