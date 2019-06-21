U.S. total rig count posts sixth drop in seven weeks; oil rigs up 1

The total count of drilling rigs active in the U.S. slips by 2 to 967, the sixth decline in seven weeks, Baker Hughes says in its latest survey.

The oil rig count is up 1 to 789 while gas rigs fall by 4 to 177, with one rig classified as miscellaneous.

WTI crude oil ticks slightly higher after the report, +0.8% to $57.53/bbl.

