Texas, Indiana join states probing Sprint/T-Mobile deal

Attorneys general in Texas and Indiana have joined in on state probes analyzing the beleaguered $26M proposed merger of Sprint (S -5.3% ) and T-Mobile (TMUS -2.2% ), according to their FCC filings.

That's notable because they're Republican AGs, adding weight to deal probes that have generally been pushed by Democratic AGs.

The two carriers got good news in court this morning in that a proposed temporary restraining order didn't come up as states suing to block the deal came to agreement with the companies on an October trial date.