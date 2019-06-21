Alaris Royalty invests C$70M in Amur Financial

Alaris Royalty (OTC:ALARF +0.8% ) invested C$70M in Amur Financial Group, comprising C$50M in exchange for debt & preferred units, as well as an investment of C$20M for a minority stake in Amur.

The Amur Contribution of C$50M results in an anticipated first year increase of ~$0.18 cents and $0.06 cents per share of revenue and net cash from operations, respectively.

Following the Amur Investment, Alaris will have ~ C$190M drawn on its senior credit facility and C$160M available for investment purposes, with total senior debt to EBITDA on a proforma basis is ~1.85x.